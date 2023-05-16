Create New Account
Crypto Crackdown LEAK !!!
Wolves And Sheeple
Published Yesterday |
The government is coming after crypto in order to have complete control of all financial information and activity after they implement central bank digital currency or CBDCs. Resist the beast system!Substack/Podcast/Website https://www.wolvesandsheeple.com

Keywords
bitcoinfedfederal reservegovernmentnwocryptoleakdigital currencycentral bankgreat resetcbdc

