Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WHO pandemic treaty will change everything
23 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published Yesterday |

Redacted, April 25, 2023


British MP Andrew Bridgen is trying to warn us about the World Health Organization's pandemic treaty that will erase all government and sovereignty as we know it. Do any politicians care? This will literally give government power to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other wealthy donors vested in experimental medicine. He calls for a referendum vote on the matter but no one else seems to be alarmed.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

Keywords
whobill and melinda gates foundationpandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket