The WHO pandemic treaty will change everything

Redacted, April 25, 2023
British MP Andrew Bridgen is trying to warn us about the World Health Organization's pandemic treaty that will erase all government and sovereignty as we know it. Do any politicians care? This will literally give government power to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other wealthy donors vested in experimental medicine. He calls for a referendum vote on the matter but no one else seems to be alarmed.
Redacted
https://redacted.inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.