THE TRUTH ABOUT MEXICAN "CHAOS!" - Puerto Vallarta & Media Fear Mongering

Josh Sigurdson reports in the media claims of chaos and violence in Mexico, mainly Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.





On Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, morning broke with news of El Mencho being killed by the Mexican military with the help of the United States. This led to many cars getting set on fire and Oxxos and Kioskos up in flames as well.





This only lasted around 4 hours with a few outlying examples as well in the night.





Immediately, lots of fear was spread by the media regarding mass cartel violence. While around 30 military were killed throughout the country and some taxi drivers, the claims that Americans and Canadians or civilians in general were targeted is simply untrue.





By the next day, people were walking in the streets, laying on the beach and even some bars and restaurants opened including Gusto Lounge.





We walked late into the night around the whole city and found it quiet but peaceful.





By Tuesday, most of the city was open for business and tourists flooded much of the city. Even still, to this day, medias are still claiming Mexico is "on fire" and that it's like "the purge" here. This is wrong and irresponsible. No civilians were targeted and unlike riots in Minneapolis where buildings are burned for over a week, generally there are few scars left of this 1 day uprising.





Their point was made and as they've noted themselves, the unrest has ended.





Meanwhile, who instigated this? Who is arming and funding who? What is the agenda of the US government with not just Mexico, but all of Latin America? This is something we've been reporting on for many years and it's clearly coming to a precipice as propaganda heats up and President Trump talks of striking Mexico and also taking over Cuba "peacefully."





In this video, we break down the truths and expell the lies.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





