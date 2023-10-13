Create New Account
Live Cheap - Eating bugs
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Published 17 hours ago

I just watched a podcast on Brighton probably from the world's foremost researcher on the grand solar minimum and she mentioned that the decade of the 2030s will be the coldest on record. I started thinking about what we could eat during an ice age or what we should prepare for so we have some food and low and behold I come up with bugs and then I thought maybe that's why the globalist want us to start eating bugs now. They should know about the grand Solar Minimum is coming down the Pike and that is why they are introducing bugs now so by the time we freeze over we should be used to eating them. To find out more about what I do search Peter Legrove on amazon and my page should come up.

Keywords
foodgrand solar minimumdiseasesurvivingfaminemini ice agepandemicseating bugsfrozen earth

