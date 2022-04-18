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Robert Sepehr: The Ancient Origins of 'Easter' a Satanic Pagan Holiday! [17.04.2022]
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62 views • April 18, 2022
Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday not falling on a fixed date, but is computed based on a lunisolar calendar (solar year plus Moon phase), commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans in 30 AD.
Pagan Origins of Valentine’s Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BePM8kgVdXo&;t=0s
Origins of Sacred Holidays and Their Occult Meaning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks4R3byomds&;t=0s
Pagan Origins of Halloween
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh-1vf-t5Ro&;t=0s
Lucifer and Astrotheology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWcdCT0favg&;t=0s
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Thank you for supporting Robert Sepehr on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
47,303 views Premiered Apr 17, 2022
Robert Sepehr
339K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L0SafljXPj8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Pagan Origins of Valentine’s Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BePM8kgVdXo&;t=0s
Origins of Sacred Holidays and Their Occult Meaning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks4R3byomds&;t=0s
Pagan Origins of Halloween
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh-1vf-t5Ro&;t=0s
Lucifer and Astrotheology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWcdCT0favg&;t=0s
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Thank you for supporting Robert Sepehr on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
47,303 views Premiered Apr 17, 2022
Robert Sepehr
339K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L0SafljXPj8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
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