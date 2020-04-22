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COVID - 1984, Blunt explanation on UNITED STATES, Trump, 5G, Luciferian Cabal, Olympics 2012 Opening Ceremony,
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36 views • April 22, 2020
[Correction 4.22, I said England, I meant The United States of America].
COVID-19, Gates, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Gates, Fauci, Fake Pandemic Numbers, 5G, Olympics 2012,
COVID-1984
Contrived to Lock Down Planet Earth,
Divide and Conquer Nations,
and Enslave Humanity
“Just like the state-sponsored 9/11 false flag operation was used
to create the American National Security State, COVID-1984 is
being carried out to foist a Global Security Superstate on the entire
planetary civilization as a precursor to a One World Government.
Every single move made by the New World Order globalist cabal
during the execution of this staged pandemic and global psyop
has been planned well in advance. That’s because COVID-1984
represents the culmination of 100 years of biowarfare waged
against the human race. It’s not just a depopulation bioweapon
as the 1918 Spanish flu was. Watch every twist and turn of this
classic Problem~Reaction~Solution operation, especially as it’s
falsely reported by the CIA’s Mockingbird Media. Clock every
NWO outcome, both big and small, as each piece fits perfectly
into the pre-planned COVID-1984 puzzle. That’s why it’s been
memed the “Plandemic” … as well as a “Scamdemic”.
— Intelligence Analyst and Former U.S. Army Officer
- See link:https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/04/covid-1984-a-global-911-3518892.html
COVID-19, Gates, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Gates, Fauci, Fake Pandemic Numbers, 5G, Olympics 2012,
COVID-1984
Contrived to Lock Down Planet Earth,
Divide and Conquer Nations,
and Enslave Humanity
“Just like the state-sponsored 9/11 false flag operation was used
to create the American National Security State, COVID-1984 is
being carried out to foist a Global Security Superstate on the entire
planetary civilization as a precursor to a One World Government.
Every single move made by the New World Order globalist cabal
during the execution of this staged pandemic and global psyop
has been planned well in advance. That’s because COVID-1984
represents the culmination of 100 years of biowarfare waged
against the human race. It’s not just a depopulation bioweapon
as the 1918 Spanish flu was. Watch every twist and turn of this
classic Problem~Reaction~Solution operation, especially as it’s
falsely reported by the CIA’s Mockingbird Media. Clock every
NWO outcome, both big and small, as each piece fits perfectly
into the pre-planned COVID-1984 puzzle. That’s why it’s been
memed the “Plandemic” … as well as a “Scamdemic”.
— Intelligence Analyst and Former U.S. Army Officer
- See link:https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/04/covid-1984-a-global-911-3518892.html
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