Epstein Justice: What You Need to Know - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/epstein-justice-what-you-need-to-know/
Nick Bryant, author, researcher and founder of EpsteinJustice.com joins us today to update us on his organization's fight to rally the public in support of Epstein's victims and against those who are seeking to cover up the truth about the horrific crimes of the Epstein network. We discuss the recent death of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, the nothingburger of the recent Epstein files release, and how people can truly support the cause of achieving Epstein justice.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
Show less