Epstein Justice: What You Need to Know - #SolutionsWatch

Nick Bryant, author, researcher and founder of EpsteinJustice.com joins us today to update us on his organization's fight to rally the public in support of Epstein's victims and against those who are seeking to cover up the truth about the horrific crimes of the Epstein network. We discuss the recent death of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, the nothingburger of the recent Epstein files release, and how people can truly support the cause of achieving Epstein justice.





