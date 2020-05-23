© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watercolor - Clear Glass Water Jar with Flowers - Easy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • May 23, 2020
A nice and easy practice project. Reference photo, for those wanting to paint at home, is at royalty free Unsplash. Photographer Wilfried Santer, link https://unsplash.com/photos/ntyvHRFuptw
I tend to paint a bit loose. I like to.
I think when people are self taught, they have tendencies to develop their own style faster, because nobody is teaching them another person's technique, to do things another way.
I used 100% cotton paper and Turner Artist Grade watercolor, which is extremely affordable, great quality, lightfast, and very pigmented. Jerry's Artarama sells it, dirt cheap. I get nothing for sharing that, other than maybe helping you find an extremely high quality watercolor tube paint at a very affordable price.
I only buy watercolor in tubes. I did when first starting because it's flexiable. You can paint straight from the tube or make your own custom palettes in any size. I like making my own palettes. I don't paint from the tube, but some do. If I'm going to pay for some decent watercolor paint, I want more options that come with it. I like making my own set ups.
#watercolor #glass #flowers #water #flora #jar #vase #still_life #leaves #watercolour #arches #lightfast
I tend to paint a bit loose. I like to.
I think when people are self taught, they have tendencies to develop their own style faster, because nobody is teaching them another person's technique, to do things another way.
I used 100% cotton paper and Turner Artist Grade watercolor, which is extremely affordable, great quality, lightfast, and very pigmented. Jerry's Artarama sells it, dirt cheap. I get nothing for sharing that, other than maybe helping you find an extremely high quality watercolor tube paint at a very affordable price.
I only buy watercolor in tubes. I did when first starting because it's flexiable. You can paint straight from the tube or make your own custom palettes in any size. I like making my own palettes. I don't paint from the tube, but some do. If I'm going to pay for some decent watercolor paint, I want more options that come with it. I like making my own set ups.
#watercolor #glass #flowers #water #flora #jar #vase #still_life #leaves #watercolour #arches #lightfast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.