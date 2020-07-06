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Order for Quarantine Public Health Act
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44 views • July 06, 2020
Be ready for the second wave of lock-downs. In my humble opinion - I believe this has everything or a lot to do with the upcoming election, taking control and power. We need to educate ourselves and stay informed.
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)
ORDER FOR QUARANTINE
UNDER SECTION 361 OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT
42 CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS PART 70 (INTERSTATE)
AND PART 71 (FOREIGN)
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/Public-Health-Order_Generic_FINAL_02-13-2020-p.pdf
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)
ORDER FOR QUARANTINE
UNDER SECTION 361 OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT
42 CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS PART 70 (INTERSTATE)
AND PART 71 (FOREIGN)
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/Public-Health-Order_Generic_FINAL_02-13-2020-p.pdf
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