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Evergreen Ship Update - Secret Op
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406 views • April 23, 2021
A report on Turkish Tv says a secret op that targeted the Evergreen (Ever Given) ship that grounded in the Suez Canal discovered not just child trafficking, but also Globalist plans to control and destroy the food chain - with major help from Gates.
simon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSMSLeKcMOK0/
Turkish Tv Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/xF5YLGaT0rqX/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
simon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSMSLeKcMOK0/
Turkish Tv Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/xF5YLGaT0rqX/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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