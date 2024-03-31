

Two men with a similar past formed an instant friendship on Thursday night.



Introduced by Butterfly, the unnamed 1%er, in between his karaoke performances, spent hours with Lewis discussing ways in which he could mobilize the men & women of his motorcycle club to be of assistance to the lost & trafficked children that Veterans On Patrol is in search of.



The 1%er made a pledged that if Lewis were to make a phone call, he could have 100 men on stand-by in a moments notice to back Veterans On Patrol in operations that could be handled peacefully without police intervention.



The search for the children is nationwide.



The tentacles of the outlaw biker club he is a part of is also nationwide.



Everyone knows that when it comes to children, bikers do not hesitate to come together as one to make sure that they show their unwavering support.



After crossing all his T's and dotting all the I's, the gruff biker has just officially launched a federally recognized club of his own.



Eager to use the club for good causes & being personal friends with Butterfly, the 1%er feels called to help Veterans On Patrol do what can be done to be sure that children trafficked by the U.S. government will be reunited with their families.



After sharing a pizza, serious conversations and some laughs, the unnamed 1%er shook hands with Lewis before departing.



The Alliance is formed and the children will be assisted.



