Sheeple Insanity : Paranoid Travelers Are Buying These Hazmat Suits For Planes

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VYZR technologies specialize in developing and building protective equipment, including the new BioVYZR, a stylish bio-suit fitted with a powered air-purifying N-95 respirator and anti-fogging windows. The suit resembles a plastic bubble worn by Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2001 movie Bubble Boy................
Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/paranoid-travelers-are-buying-these-hazmat-suits-planes