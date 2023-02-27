Martus for Truth: Holding to God

Donate to keep the Next News Network going: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY





Before you even ask, yes, I donated to the cause above.





In your hardest of times, to whom do you look? Is it God to whom you most tightly cling, or to men? Who is your refuge and your fortress?





#PsalmNinetyOne #PsalmNinetyTwo, #Fortress, #Refuge