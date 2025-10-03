Educating those who want to continue an Awakening Process

Whether we want to face it or not, we were not all BORN equal [Due to DNA. Some claim that marrying one of a lower DNA strain or class, often produces a weakened future bloodline (Told in truth via the 2006 Sci-Fi movie: 'Idiocracy.') This is why THEY tend to marry within "family class structure." Because, even the Royal Houses of the World have been compromised/degenerated due to introduction of 'corrupted-immoral Zionist-Rothschild blood.'] This subject has been continually misunderstood & used as a phycology-war technique to divide & conquer us by inferring this statement to include "being treated equally under the law" in some more advanced countries.

This means there is a separation process that must be recognized & dealt with throughout our lives. The current and centuries past ELITE PowersThatBe have used this 'class division' as a tool to control The Masses. THEY have termed it RACIST or SEXIST when this has not been the overall case.

Some people can be educated to step-up to levels of those 'already in-the-know or knowledgeable... While others seem to be unable to separate themselves from those who don't seem to want to learn or in today's case "become Awakened!" ..To the notion that they have been fooled or brainwashed by a scfool SYSTEM or controlled by a privately owned MEDIA. Even the Native Peoples & people-of-the-soil have a more basic natural sense so they ignore ThePowersThatBe & THEIR Elite-owned lying B.S. media!





So, let us continue onward regarding the subject: A 'class' separation-Recording process must take place if we as a whole civilization is to resume from a long lapse in advancement as opposed to its present stage of degeneration & collapse. It has been underway longer than you may want to recognize!





The Corporate Democrats want to vote for more healthcare for Migrants. The Corporate Republicans want to vote for no healthcare for Migrants but meanwhile the bankruptcy issue doesn't get attention. Trump is merely President of an Idiocratic Satanic Corporatocracy, so he can't do anything but talk tough & act up! Is he even real, as was also the "not there" Biden?

Do you see why there had to be an Expatriation Act of 1868, the day before THEY passed the 14th Amendment voluntary enslavement Act? ..This gives all of US the lawful class-separation road out from under THIS fraud!





Do even those in the various 50 American State National Assemblies realize what a Representative form of Government is? This does not mean a direct democratic election by each member regarding all events & issues---that would be "Mob rule." It means you elect someone to represent you in issues that arise & that one individual does the daily decision making; such as one Ombudsmen, not an Ombudsmen Committee of dozens or 100s---another bureaucracy!





