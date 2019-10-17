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President Trump Calls Out Military Industrial Complex During Powerful Press Conference - War Room Full Show
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20 views • October 17, 2019
Incredible developments today as President Trump continues to call for bringing the troops home as Democrats and Republicans alike show their true war monger colors. We look at highlights from the 4th Democrat Clown Show debate. We are joined by Based Amy who is being politically targeted in the UK and Larry Johnson joins us to talk about the feminization of professional athletes and the Chinese ownership of NBA players. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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