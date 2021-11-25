SHOCKING Exclusive: "My Child Was Jabbed Behind My Back"

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Of course, vaccines are just the tip of the pyramid of evils that go on in family court. Family courts also drive wedges between families. They deploy psychopathic social workers to take children out of homes and get them into foster care. They aggressively push forward insanity like transgenderism, and will take kids away from their parents if they aren’t on board with mutilating their own kids.
Stew Peters welcomed Kerry for an emotional and revealing interview.
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