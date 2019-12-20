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Response on "King"theropod "king" video "Lion vs Tiger - Striped trip 1961" FATALITY
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73 views • December 20, 2019
After the victorious second part against paul cooper, we forced him to delete the video he had "Lion eats shit", YEEESSSS
Actually this is what happends when you do not watch the "part 1" and when you prove that tiger is not the same, then paul cooper's head is full of sawdust because the same time he refused that lion is toothless (no canines)
The tiger's mouth is not clearly visible in the video because it's front part is not on camera...
The problem is that both pauly and "king" look to be the same person because they have the same disturbed psychology and the same type comments .... Paul cooper is not a real man, you all saw the previous years that he supported Nazi and he has a channel called "Mein Führer" and he commented shit on our channel... if anyone have screenshots of his "previous" nazi channel he/she can sent them to us... pauly is not man enough to admit it.
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
Actually this is what happends when you do not watch the "part 1" and when you prove that tiger is not the same, then paul cooper's head is full of sawdust because the same time he refused that lion is toothless (no canines)
The tiger's mouth is not clearly visible in the video because it's front part is not on camera...
The problem is that both pauly and "king" look to be the same person because they have the same disturbed psychology and the same type comments .... Paul cooper is not a real man, you all saw the previous years that he supported Nazi and he has a channel called "Mein Führer" and he commented shit on our channel... if anyone have screenshots of his "previous" nazi channel he/she can sent them to us... pauly is not man enough to admit it.
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
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