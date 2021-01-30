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What Pisses Me Off About Political Correctness
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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31 views • January 30, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3214/what-pisses-me-off-about-political-correctness
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3214-what-pisses-me-off-about-political-correctness

The cure for hypocrisy is exposure - and lo, there cometh particular times in human history when a hidden hypocrisy overreaches itself, and becomes at last so blindingly obvious that even idiots cannot stay blind to it – and then, it falls – or will, at least, if there are a few people with courage enough to push over its rotten and rotting structure.

Here and now is where I step forward to do just that.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/political-correctness

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The Truth About Empire - and Western Colonialism!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGERS905pPk

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy