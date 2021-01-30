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What Pisses Me Off About Political Correctness
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31 views • January 30, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3214/what-pisses-me-off-about-political-correctness
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3214-what-pisses-me-off-about-political-correctness
The cure for hypocrisy is exposure - and lo, there cometh particular times in human history when a hidden hypocrisy overreaches itself, and becomes at last so blindingly obvious that even idiots cannot stay blind to it – and then, it falls – or will, at least, if there are a few people with courage enough to push over its rotten and rotting structure.
Here and now is where I step forward to do just that.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/political-correctness
Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGcpdjVY1FI
The Truth About Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9s5H-RNjxY
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31E1gHowYcA
The Truth About Empire - and Western Colonialism!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGERS905pPk
The Truth About The Crusades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ilFbbk9jw4
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3214-what-pisses-me-off-about-political-correctness
The cure for hypocrisy is exposure - and lo, there cometh particular times in human history when a hidden hypocrisy overreaches itself, and becomes at last so blindingly obvious that even idiots cannot stay blind to it – and then, it falls – or will, at least, if there are a few people with courage enough to push over its rotten and rotting structure.
Here and now is where I step forward to do just that.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/political-correctness
Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGcpdjVY1FI
The Truth About Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9s5H-RNjxY
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31E1gHowYcA
The Truth About Empire - and Western Colonialism!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGERS905pPk
The Truth About The Crusades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ilFbbk9jw4
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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