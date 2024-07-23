© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a concerning pattern in all Socialist childhoods, as evidenced in the childhoods of Lenin, Trotsky, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Mao Zedong and Pol Pot. A belief in altruism and poor parental relationships led to a self-hatred and a fear of independence which manifested as a hatred of the reality (what they called the "capitalist system").
NOTE: I said in the video that Lenin was a Lutheran and I should explain this. His mother was Lutheran, but he was baptised in the Russian Orthodox Church. So Lutheranism was an influence, since he loved his "saint"-like mother.
Timestamps:
00:00:21 Vladimir Lenin and concept outline
00:07:53 Leon Trotsky
00:16:40 Karl Marx
00:32:22 Friedrich Engels
00:36:47 Joseph Stalin
00:42:00 Benito Mussolini
00:45:53 Adolf Hitler
00:56:48 Mao Zedong
01:00:59 Pol Pot
01:03:57 Final Analysis
This video is discussing events or concepts that are academic, educational and historical in nature. This video is for informational purposes and was created so we may better understand the past and learn from the mistakes others have made.