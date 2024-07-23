There is a concerning pattern in all Socialist childhoods, as evidenced in the childhoods of Lenin, Trotsky, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Mao Zedong and Pol Pot. A belief in altruism and poor parental relationships led to a self-hatred and a fear of independence which manifested as a hatred of the reality (what they called the "capitalist system").



NOTE: I said in the video that Lenin was a Lutheran and I should explain this. His mother was Lutheran, but he was baptised in the Russian Orthodox Church. So Lutheranism was an influence, since he loved his "saint"-like mother.



Timestamps:

00:00:21 Vladimir Lenin and concept outline

00:07:53 Leon Trotsky

00:16:40 Karl Marx

00:32:22 Friedrich Engels

00:36:47 Joseph Stalin

00:42:00 Benito Mussolini

00:45:53 Adolf Hitler

00:56:48 Mao Zedong

01:00:59 Pol Pot

01:03:57 Final Analysis



