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Our Thoughts and Plasma Physics
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22 views • January 30, 2021
Our thoughts create our reality which many of us have heard and plasma physics is showing us this truth through science. We are made of plasma and are attracting and repelling our reality by the fields we have around us. Our old belief patterns, thoughts, and emotions act as filters of our magnetic and gravitational fields, getting in the way of what we really want to create. Are you ready to create knowingly and on purpose?
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www.keshefoundation.org
http://frankchester.com/
https://www.faim.org/dr-thomas-cowan
Visit me at:
www.hydeetehana.com
https://www.hydeetehana.com/shop-1
Donate to help me on my mission to expand consciousness on Earth:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WE4JQMYH5NF5W
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=9E9ZE8PDA2VUN
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