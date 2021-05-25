Exclusive interview: Honest Israeli Jew tells the Real Truth about Israel (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Digital Mimbar at:-Support Digital Mimbar, Shop Khalifah Klothing: khalifahklothing.comMiko Peled was born in Jersusalem into a famous and influential Israeli Zionist family. His father was a famous General in the Israeli Army, of which Miko also served his time. When Miko's niece was killed by Palestinian suicide bombers, you may have expected the family to put Palestinians at fault, but surprisingly they blamed the state of Israel, and their violent torturing and persecution for driving people to such sadness that they would take their own lives.Through his father's deep knowledge of the Israeli war of terror, together with his own research, Miko Peled ruins the myths surrounding the Israel and Palestine situation, and delivers a truth so damning that many Jews and Israel supporters will not be able to bear it. He reveals facts such as the original expelled Jews are not the ones returning, and they are not their descendants either, covers the double standards regarding the right of return, which doesn't apply to Palestinians, and dispels the myth that there has been a conflict for ages by producing proof that it was peaceful up until 1947 when Israel launched their illegal attacks.It is a true eye-opener for anyone who has for too long been blinded by the fake misinformation given by the mainstream media, and the truths come straight from the heartland where he has spent many years documenting the real story.Make Donations for Dawah Here:PLEASE CHECK THE ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE FOLLOWING LINK.Please subscribe to my channel--------------------------------------Please subscribe to my youtube channelJoin me also onwww.TheDeenshow.comLook into Islam it is Truly a way of life sent by the Creator as a Mercy for all of mankind. Start today by earnestly asking your Maker to guide your heart to the truth.Look beyond the hype and the false stereotypes and lies you've been told about Islam. Judge for yourself tune into TheDeenShow to really learn the truth about Islam and Muslims. Purpose of life ever Wonder?Islam means submission to the Creator alone. Islam is the belief that there is only One God, whose proper name is Allah, which means the God.Islam is the same message given to all the prophets, from Adam, Noah, Moses, Abraham, Jesus, and finally to the Prophet Muhammad, the last messenger (peace and blessings be upon them). They all brought the same message: worship only God, and stop worshipping human beings and their ideas.Allah is the name of God in Arabic, Arab Christians use the word Allah.Become a Muslim(Any Peaceful person who submits to the Creator alone) NowIf you believe there is only One God who should be worshipped, and no one/nothing else has that right but Him, and you believe Muhammad, peace be upon him, was a messenger who brought the same message as all the prophets before him, then you are basically a Muslim.Help us get the word out about TheDeenShowTake this video link and send it out to your Facebook,Twitter,Websites,Blogs,news-let­­t­­­­­ers,emails, etc.. send it out to the world.