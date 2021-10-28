Radical Truth #39 - Islamic Fascism - Part 2

Fascism did not begin in 20th-century Europe. In fact, fascist roots are found in 7th-century Islam. How has Islam influenced fascist, socialist, and communist movements? Let’s talk about Islamic history, ‘heretics’ and reformers, jihad, and Hitler.

Resources mentioned in this episode:

Book: “Islamic Fascism” https://amzn.to/3dNeRLy

Book: "An American Women Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover” https://amzn.to/2QWU8eX

Book Set: “Summa Contra Gentiles"

Vol. 1 - "God" https://amzn.to/3t9rXqS

Vol. 2 - "Creation" https://amzn.to/333eJRT

Vol. 3 - "Providence - Part 1" https://amzn.to/337e4yQ

Vol. 4 - "Providence - Part 2" https://amzn.to/3eQr3dL

Vol. 5 - "Salvation" https://amzn.to/3xPmqJA

Video: “The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda” https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC/

Video: “Lights Out: When Islam Rules America” https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/



Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate