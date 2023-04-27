Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hire Wisely Or Fail.

Proverbs 26:10 (NIV).

10) Like an archer who wounds at random

is one who hires a fool or any passer-by.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A business person must insure that the hiring process is more than just adequate.

