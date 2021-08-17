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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 5) The Criminals Will Drink From The Same Cup - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • August 17, 2021
So what ever has been done here is gigantic stage show and has 2 possible ending if you will. The Biological Graphene Oxide Operating System vaccination shot (Slavery Jab) will do either one of the following or both 1) Either it changes Man/Woman DNA using GMO to transform it into patented property, 2) If you can't own them as Property slaves, then Kill them all. All criminals will be accountable and brought to justice under the Public Law. Society has to be informed what exactly happened totally wrong and how to prevent it. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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