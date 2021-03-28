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Part1:TRANSFIGURATION IS COMING! FIRST FRUITS! YOU ALL WILL SHINE AS BEACONS IN A DARK WORLD! Bride!
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81 views • March 28, 2021
Original Video posted on February 20 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/hQojVsJX3Go
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Servant of Elohiym YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkx8gQ87ygFL94FrPP0Y6hw/videos
I heard within my spirit. “ TRANSFIGURATION is upon you” I was led to search the scriptures and read the transfiguration of Jesus/Yahusha Mark 9. I feel like many are aware that soon changes is about to happen.
For all those that want to know more about the 144 please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1x7pusYixw
Ecclesiastes 3:11
He has made everything beautiful in its time...
Hosea 2:23
I will plant her for myself in the land;
I will show my love to the one I called ‘Not my loved one.’
I will say to those called ‘Not my people,’ ‘You are my people’;
and they will say, ‘You are my Elohiym .’”
🌾Dream: 144,000, In A Place Where TIME does NOT exist! Marked/Seal! Gathered! Preparing! Crest/Armor! https://youtu.be/2lRltzHAqwI
📝The Lord’s Super Soldiers & The Wall Of Color – Kathy
https://444prophecynews.com/the-lords-super-soldiers-the-wall-of-color-kathy
For Website please visit:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/prayer-chat
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
Servant of Elohiym YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkx8gQ87ygFL94FrPP0Y6hw/videos
I heard within my spirit. “ TRANSFIGURATION is upon you” I was led to search the scriptures and read the transfiguration of Jesus/Yahusha Mark 9. I feel like many are aware that soon changes is about to happen.
For all those that want to know more about the 144 please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1x7pusYixw
Ecclesiastes 3:11
He has made everything beautiful in its time...
Hosea 2:23
I will plant her for myself in the land;
I will show my love to the one I called ‘Not my loved one.’
I will say to those called ‘Not my people,’ ‘You are my people’;
and they will say, ‘You are my Elohiym .’”
🌾Dream: 144,000, In A Place Where TIME does NOT exist! Marked/Seal! Gathered! Preparing! Crest/Armor! https://youtu.be/2lRltzHAqwI
📝The Lord’s Super Soldiers & The Wall Of Color – Kathy
https://444prophecynews.com/the-lords-super-soldiers-the-wall-of-color-kathy
For Website please visit:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/prayer-chat
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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