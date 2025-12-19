TMTG to Merge with TAE ~American Fusion Will Drive America's Energy Renaissance~

Solar Power is Very Spotty and Unreliable ...

Our Nation Can't Run Powered by The Wind.

TAE Sounds Like a Wise Company to Choose...

It Looks to Me Like Trump Picked a Winner Again!





Devin Nunes Look to Be a Great Chairman and CEO...

Trump Does Damn Well When Not Influenced by Others.

Devin's Boss Needs to Be Careful Moving Ahead...

That's The One's Who Get Close Only to Be Backstabbers.