The Hidden Dagger: The Secret War Inside the China Summit





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In this breakdown, Retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt awards President Trump a resounding A+ for what he calls one of the most consequential diplomatic encounters between American and Chinese leaders since Nixon sat down with Mao Zedong. Far beyond the theatrical back-slaps and public praise for Xi Jinping, Holt unveils a brilliant, high-stakes strategy at play: President Trump deliberately inserting himself into the heart of China’s volatile internal power struggles.





With factions battling for supremacy, desperate elders undermining Xi at every turn, and Xi himself purging top generals on treason charges — leaving his military gutted and led by political commissars rather than battle-hardened warriors — Trump is masterfully exploiting the chaos. This isn’t weakness or flattery; it’s precision geopolitical surgery aimed at taming the aggressive, London-linked financial factions within China while quietly securing massive strategic wins: sidelining Beijing on Iran, shutting down espionage operations, forcing a retreat from the Western Hemisphere, and keeping Taiwan tensions in check.





As China’s economy teeters on the brink — too broke to afford flashy deals, with the Politburo scrambling to seize remaining private wealth, crush businesses, and protect corrupt CCP insiders — Holt delivers the ultimate revelation: the real blade in this confrontation isn’t pointed at Beijing… it’s aimed directly at the financial heart of the City of London.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.