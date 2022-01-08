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Trafficking Children Right in Front of Our Fucking Faces! [08.01.2022]
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112 views • January 08, 2022
Look at the pedophile / boy lover symbol on her earrings! WTAF!
"3,000 migrant teen boys could find temporary shelter in Dallas as early as Wednesday."
Patriots in Texas ready to saddle up & investigate this shit, cuz clearly the Biden administration will do NOTHING!!! This shit needs to be investigated!
Article with video https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/03/16/3000-migrant-teens-temporary-shelter-dallas/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1117
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/420
"3,000 migrant teen boys could find temporary shelter in Dallas as early as Wednesday."
Patriots in Texas ready to saddle up & investigate this shit, cuz clearly the Biden administration will do NOTHING!!! This shit needs to be investigated!
Article with video https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/03/16/3000-migrant-teens-temporary-shelter-dallas/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1117
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/420
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