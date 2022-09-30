Decline Is Their Policy

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Dems: Change The Subject, Please!
1. Indict Trump.
2. Blame DeSantis for hurricane damage.
3. Fight for more abortions.
20 Months Of Destruction
* Dems refuse to solve problems they create.
* Is it any wonder populism is surging?
* Start asking: is this destruction by design?
* It’s hard not to see this as intentional decline.
* Decline is the goal.
* How have none of these incompetents been fired?
* If you are dependent, they own you.
* They will always find a reason to strip you of power.
* Observe who and what scares them.
* Reject the left’s insatiable power grab this November.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 29 September 2022