My Solution to the Fertilizer Shortage | KNF & JADAM

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0:00 Natural Farming on My Pasture
0:56 About JADAM
1:30 About KNF
2:34 LIMO Recipe
3:49 Why was KNF and JADAM created?
4:22 How I'm Spraying Nutrients
5:30 Things to Think about with Scale
5:53 LIMO + SOS Application
7:24 Exclusive Content from Me
8:38 How to Learn KNF and JADAM
9:15 Lessons Learned from Scaling Up
10:19 Soil Tests and Providing Evidence
11:15 Improving the Forage