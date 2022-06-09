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My Solution to the Fertilizer Shortage | KNF & JADAM
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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1524 views • June 09, 2022
Learn more about Natural Farming Below:

JADAM Interview - https://youtu.be/MW3s6B_yFlA
Making IMO Experience - https://youtu.be/3ynR3pSgoFk
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#naturalfarming #koreannaturalfarming #jadam

0:00 Natural Farming on My Pasture
0:56 About JADAM
1:30 About KNF
2:34 LIMO Recipe
3:49 Why was KNF and JADAM created?
4:22 How I'm Spraying Nutrients
5:30 Things to Think about with Scale
5:53 LIMO + SOS Application
7:24 Exclusive Content from Me
8:38 How to Learn KNF and JADAM
9:15 Lessons Learned from Scaling Up
10:19 Soil Tests and Providing Evidence
11:15 Improving the Forage
Keywords
prepperpreppinggardeningshtffarmingfertilizer shortage
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