Understanding Salvation and what it means to have it.

Understanding Salvation is the key to being saved and knowing how to walk in it. For many of us Salvation is something we believe in but just are not able to grab a hold of at this time. In this Episode I talk about how we can have it and honor Yahweh by it.
