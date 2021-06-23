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Why The Vaxxed Are Acting Strange - And Why It Will Get Even Worse
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234 views • June 23, 2021
This is a good report, lots of thoughts and ideas that make a lot of sense. But, there is one area I disagree, and that is calling this the mark of the beast. This is not correct, as I have stated before it is one of many tools used to condition the people; and once this has been completly achieved then the mark of the beast will happen. To get the facts about this topic, check out my channel on Brighteon, OnlyTruth4Me, where I have recently uploaded a video explaining what the actual mark of the beast is, and the number of his name. It is really fascinating watching and seeing how all the dots connect.
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