Why The Vaxxed Are Acting Strange - And Why It Will Get Even Worse

This is a good report, lots of thoughts and ideas that make a lot of sense. But, there is one area I disagree, and that is calling this the mark of the beast. This is not correct, as I have stated before it is one of many tools used to condition the people; and once this has been completly achieved then the mark of the beast will happen. To get the facts about this topic, check out my channel on Brighteon, OnlyTruth4Me, where I have recently uploaded a video explaining what the actual mark of the beast is, and the number of his name. It is really fascinating watching and seeing how all the dots connect.