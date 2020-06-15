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How to Connect OBS with ASIO using Odeus Link Pro **For the Impatient**
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2 views • June 15, 2020
Super short video describing where to find, how to install, and basic configuration Odeus Link Pro on Windows. Connection OBS with your external audio interface's ASIO driver.
Give Academy page: https://give.academy/posts/2018/03/02/AsioLinkPro/
Download page: https://give.academy/downloads/2018/03/03/ODeusASIOLinkPro/
Cakewalk forum discussing the tool: https://discuss.cakewalk.com/index.php?/topic/3519-odeus-asio-link-now-available-free/
Give Academy page: https://give.academy/posts/2018/03/02/AsioLinkPro/
Download page: https://give.academy/downloads/2018/03/03/ODeusASIOLinkPro/
Cakewalk forum discussing the tool: https://discuss.cakewalk.com/index.php?/topic/3519-odeus-asio-link-now-available-free/
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