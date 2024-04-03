Create New Account
❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan.


According to preliminary information, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured. There was a tsunami threat in southern Japan.

