❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan - part 1

❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan.
According to preliminary information, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured. There was a tsunami threat in southern Japan.
