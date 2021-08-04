Parkistani Officials Announced SIM Cards Of The Unvaccinated Will Be Switched Off This Week!

The authorities say they will not mandate it . . . you do have a choice . . . but really, its no choice at all!!! Very clever on their part!! In this case, take jab or we will switch off your sim cards!!! You may not be able to understand what the man is saying, check below to see. Looking at the video alone, pictures do paint a thousand words . . . car lines of people seem endless, . . . Description copy and pasted from original upload: ⁣He saying look at the line not scared for their life with the 💉but more scared 😱 that their SIM will be switched off 🤬