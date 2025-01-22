© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linda - What is Project Esther? Warren and Emily discuss The Heritage Foundation's "Project Esther" and how it designates Anti-Israel free speech as terrorist activity. Clip from our latest episode of Modern Politics. Full Episode now on Odysee:
Source: https://x.com/AlfredAlfer77/status/1878947441023524989