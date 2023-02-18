Prepare for Unstoppable Power: US Long-Range GLSDB Missile Will Shock Russia in Ukraine

US Military News





Feb 18, 2023

The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will enable Ukraine's military to attack targets twice as far as the rockets fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System provided by the United States, better known as (HIMARS).





The 151-kilometer (94-mile) GLSDB, if included as anticipated in an upcoming weapons-aid package first reported by the Reuters media outlet, will expose all of Russia's supply lines in the country's east as a portion of Russian-occupied Crimea.





