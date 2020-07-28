From Sweden To Uruguay The Evidence Is Clear: Lockdown 'Cure' Worse Than The Disease

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While much of the world imposed strict population lockdowns in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the pressure on countries (and even US states) to conform to the lockdown demands was intense. But a few counties broke from the pack and now the results are in: not only did they not experience a cataclysm, they fared better in both cases and deaths than the lockdown countries. And they have economies to return to once the virus runs its course, which it is doing according to the history of viruses. Also today: Fauci's "not concerned" by potential dangers of the Covid vaccine. Should the rest of us be?
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