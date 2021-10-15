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Vaxxed Patients Blood at Dialysis Centers are clogging up the Dialysis machines - Black Blood- Not Red Blood. It is supposed to be Red October. Not Black October. Excuse me - I have to go throw up.
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113 views • October 15, 2021
This is scary. The thumbnail pic was taken at Big Horn in Palm Desert , California, at my Bro's house. Pictured is Your Truly, Danny Gandera - Harvard Law School - partner in his law firm in San Francisco, and Rick Lemon. Ex UCLA football player. Great guys. We meet once a year at Big Horn for our annual UCLA frat reunion .
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