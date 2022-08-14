Faith & Liberty #12 - I Told You So

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Faith & Liberty #12 - Streamed live on Oct 21st, 2021.
After a few weeks of guests on the show, we return to our roots and focus on the conversation between each other, with perhaps a conflicted celebration of being right, when we really didn't want to be.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/