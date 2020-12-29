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Bill Gates 007. Jeffrey Epstein Map Threatened For Exposing Facts About Bill Gates
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155 views • December 29, 2020
Bill Gates’ father was heavily involved in planned parenthood – an off-shoot of the eugenics movement - whose aim is to lower the world’s population by eliminating those with a low IQ level.
Rick Jones, Gates' personal engineer, arrested at Gates' mansion for large amounts of child pornography and child abuse images.
Links to Geffrey Epstein - known pedophile.
Rick Jones, Gates' personal engineer, arrested at Gates' mansion for large amounts of child pornography and child abuse images.
Links to Geffrey Epstein - known pedophile.
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