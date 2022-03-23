【Ukraine Rescue】Under the Big Tent of the ROLF Ukraine Rescue, Volunteers From NFSC Celebrated a Special Birthday for the Little Girl That Has Escaped From the War Zone in Ukraine

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/22/2022 In Medyka, Poland, under the big tent of the ROLF Ukraine Rescue, volunteers from NFSC (which aims to destroy the evil Chinese Communist Party) celebrated a special birthday for the little girl that has escaped from the war zone in Ukraine