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💥Russia hit the Dnepr Hydroelectric Power Station in Zaporozhye
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥Russia hit the Dnepr Hydroelectric Power Station in Zaporozhye

💥🇺🇦 CONFIRMED! Russian forces struck the Dnepr Hydroelectric Power Station and bridges in Zaporozhye with KAB guided bombs. Traffic across the dam is closed, according to local media.

Also:

A large fire broke out in the Lesnoy residential district in Kiev's Desnyanskiy area.

Notably, Ukrainian sources have not reported any strikes on the capital, leaving the cause of the fire unclear for now.

Adding:

Zelensky continues to threaten Belarus

We know about every factory in Belarus that works for Russia and supports this war.

Every enterprise that supplies components for Russian weapons— for armored vehicles and missile systems — as well as enterprises that supply fuel to Russia for the war, is contributing to Belarus’s involvement in the conflict.

Ukraine does not want this, and we have warned the de facto leadership of Belarus, which has influence over these developments.

Overall, from January through May alone, gasoline supplies from Belarus to Russia increased thirteenfold compared with the same period last year, while diesel supplies tripled.

Unfortunately, this helps Russia adapt to the pressure being placed upon it and does not bring peace any closer. The opposite should be happening: peace should be drawing nearer.

Belarus should take the actions that its de facto leadership speaks about through unofficial channels so that we in Ukraine can truly see that Belarus is genuinely opposed to this war.
Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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