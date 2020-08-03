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NUESTRO ORDEN MUNDIAL: CALLISPERIS - KALCKER - ALMANZA - TAMAYO - FREIRE - BECKER - FERREIRA
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12 views • August 03, 2020
N.O.M. - NUESTRO ORDEN MUNDIAL - NOSTRUM ORBIS ORDO
Paticipantes: Dra. Patricia CALLISPERIS (Bolivia) - Andreas KALCKER (Alemán vive en Suiza) - Diputada Fabiola ALMANZA (Bolivia) - Coronel Guillermo TAMAYO (Ecuador) - Ramón FREIRE (Chile) - Karin BECKER (nació en Alemania, criada en Paraguay, actualmente vive en España) - Fernando FERREIRA (Uruguayo viviendo en Paraguay)
UNA CHARLA IMPERDIBLE
AMPLIFICANDO VOCES Y UNIENDO PLATAFORMAS
MASKEBELLAS - BITACORA DEL SUR - TERTULIAS LIBERALES
https://www.facebook.com/maskebellas19/
https://www.youtube.com/user/chiledreams
https://www.youtube.com/c/TertuliasLiberales
Paticipantes: Dra. Patricia CALLISPERIS (Bolivia) - Andreas KALCKER (Alemán vive en Suiza) - Diputada Fabiola ALMANZA (Bolivia) - Coronel Guillermo TAMAYO (Ecuador) - Ramón FREIRE (Chile) - Karin BECKER (nació en Alemania, criada en Paraguay, actualmente vive en España) - Fernando FERREIRA (Uruguayo viviendo en Paraguay)
UNA CHARLA IMPERDIBLE
AMPLIFICANDO VOCES Y UNIENDO PLATAFORMAS
MASKEBELLAS - BITACORA DEL SUR - TERTULIAS LIBERALES
https://www.facebook.com/maskebellas19/
https://www.youtube.com/user/chiledreams
https://www.youtube.com/c/TertuliasLiberales
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