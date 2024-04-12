BREAKING: House Votes To Reauthorize FISA—Then Shock Motion From Some Republicans Stops It. The House voted to pass HR 7888, which would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced and called for a recorded vote on a motion to reconsider the bill, stalling its passage and requiring the House to take another vote on the bill next week.

