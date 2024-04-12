Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: House Votes To Reauthorize FISA—Then Shock Motion From Some Republicans Stops It
channel image
GalacticStorm
2233 Subscribers
Shop now
91 views
Published Yesterday

BREAKING: House Votes To Reauthorize FISA—Then Shock Motion From Some Republicans Stops It.  The House voted to pass HR 7888, which would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced and called for a recorded vote on a motion to reconsider the bill, stalling its passage and requiring the House to take another vote on the bill next week.

Keywords
fisahouse voteshock motion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket