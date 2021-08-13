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QFS, GCR/RV, and Current Events 080921 - Church To Me
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93 views • August 13, 2021
Here I talk about the latest updates on the progress toward NESARA/GESARA. I also talk about the Prosperity Packets. I explain where I am in regard to my faith and what church is to me.
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