The Jupiter Hub, Moon, Medbeds, Ukraine & Israel/Palestine - A Conversation with Thor Han Eredyon
High Hopes
Published Thursday

Michael Salla


Oct 26, 2023


In this Q and A with Thor Han Eredyon relayed through Elena Danaan, he was asked a series of questions about the Hub being built in the upper atmosphere of Jupiter and the role of a large space ark/mothership used as the core for the floating space station. Thor Han pointed out that the Hub has many similarities to the fictional Deep Space 9 TV series. He asserts that China continues to hold out from participating in the Hub project, which is supported by all 29 Artemis Accords nations as well as the Russian Federation.


Thor Han next gives an update on Medbed technologies mass produced on the Moon, and when these will be released into the pubic arena. He also clarifies how rejuvenation technologies will be made available to the general public. Thor Han points out that healthy people will be expected to achieve age rejuvenation through alchemical processes, advanced meditation, and healthy ways of living. He also answers questions about the Negumak insectoids joining the Galactic Federation. Finally, Thor discusses the current status of the disclosure plan being implemented by the Earth Alliance in cooperation with the Galactic Federation of Worlds, and what to expect over the next year or more.


For previous conversations with Thor Han go to: https://exopolitics.org/a-conversation-with-thor-han-on-earth-alliance-taking-control-of-our-solar-system/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBrH9naFjDU

