D.E.W. compilation (Maui, California...)

Pirate Pete
August 15, 2023
mirrored from 153newsnet
RBD3 channel
They used the same weapons on the west coast of canada...
Remember., where that Canadian Dr lived who was exposing convid and the jabs, they burned the WHOLE town down trying to kill him but he wasn't at home that day.
There was NOTHING natural about these disasters. Why was that footage tampered with? Removing evidence of what happened... Then all those fires in Bolivia starting at the EXACT same time! Notice at the 21 min mark the DEWS causing all those sparks / fire on those buildings and that cell tower just before that, those are exactly like the sparks / fire going across the pavement in Maui. I share that video yesterday.
Also like I mentioned under the pentagon admitting DEWS exist video I shared a few days ago, there are no space satellites. Satellites are on balloons. NOTHING gets through our Creators firmament.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qrKZrcE2I9Zo/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.