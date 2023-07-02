BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War Is Good For Business’ Undercover Footage

MIRRORED from O'keefe Media Group

Jun 20, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOhAgYonAY4



The O’Keefe Media Group has published a new story focusing on perhaps James O’Keefe’s most powerful investigative subject to date, BlackRock Inc.

In the footage, a BlackRock Recruiter named Serge Varlay describes how BlackRock is able to ”run the world” in about 7 minutes of riveting undercover footage. The footage was captured over the course of several meetings in New York by one of OMG News’ rockstar undercover journalists.

BlackRock Inc is the world’s largest asset management company that’s gained more notoriety as of late due to its large acquisitions. Varlay says it's easier for BlackRock to do things when “people aren’t thinking about it” and the asset giant “doesn’t want to be anywhere on the radar. This story is a peek into why.