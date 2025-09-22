Ex Nihilo: The Mechanics and Implications of Money Creation in Fractional Reserve Banking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. banking system creates money through loans, expanding the money supply without a cap. Regulated by the Federal Reserve, this debt-driven process fuels growth but risks instability, as the national debt exceeds circulating currency, highlighting a precarious financial structure reliant on continuous borrowing.
